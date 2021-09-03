Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report sales of $14.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.10 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $9.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $61.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.88 billion to $66.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.61 billion to $68.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

