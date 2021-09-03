Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.57 Million

Brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report $94.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.73 million and the lowest is $92.07 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $93.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $381.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

