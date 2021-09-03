Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce $5.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $7.10 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $26.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.06 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $650.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

