Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $462.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.