Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $462.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.