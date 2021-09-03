Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $45.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $6.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 660.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $154.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $169.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $373.16 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley increased their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

