Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report $501.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $501.80 million. National Vision posted sales of $485.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in National Vision by 82.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in National Vision by 1.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 691,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in National Vision by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

EYE stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

