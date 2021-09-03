Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post sales of $13.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.85 million to $14.40 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $65.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $69.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.77 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $112.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMED. HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -0.25.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

