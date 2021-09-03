Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $3,501,990.80 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $3,501,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $4,165,761.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average of $154.27. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.