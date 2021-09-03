Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $4,165,761.78 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $4,165,761.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Ying Du sold 24,145 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $3,501,990.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,367. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.27.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,976,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,903,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.