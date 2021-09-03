Zano Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.25 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Zano has a market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $300,970.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00005612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,913.25 or 1.00000341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00048134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.49 or 0.00934602 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00497267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.00357982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00072041 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,829,601 coins and its circulating supply is 10,800,101 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.