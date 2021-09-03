Zcoin Price Tops $4.23 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,592.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.09 or 0.07847137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.90 or 0.00408953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.82 or 0.01397074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00142538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.66 or 0.00610092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.43 or 0.00518704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00349619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

