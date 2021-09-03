Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $75,099,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $67,913,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,612 shares of company stock valued at $22,237,920. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

