ZEON Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $101.78 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

