Zero Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded up 86.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $662,796.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.00312671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00170658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.33 or 0.00207865 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003133 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,432,307 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

