ZeroSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.22 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00125304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.00788961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047070 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

