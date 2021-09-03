ZeuxCoin (ZUC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $69.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,098.94 and approximately $69.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00784252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046569 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

