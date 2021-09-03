Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) vs. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Financial Survey

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Monster Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A Monster Beverage 29.88% 25.97% 21.54%

This table compares Zevia PBC and Monster Beverage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monster Beverage $4.60 billion 11.22 $1.41 billion $2.37 41.17

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zevia PBC and Monster Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67 Monster Beverage 0 2 12 0 2.86

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Monster Beverage has a consensus price target of $105.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Monster Beverage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Zevia PBC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. The Other segment comprises of certain products sold by its subsidiary, American Fruits and Flavors LLC to independent third-party customers. The company was founded on April 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

