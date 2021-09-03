Zilla (ZLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $247,810.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $339,404.46 and $247,810.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.00789675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

