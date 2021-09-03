Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.22. Zimtu Capital shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 target price on Zimtu Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a current ratio of 21.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

