ZooKeeper Reaches Market Cap of $4.79 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $744,181.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00136817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00165100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.49 or 0.07914533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.84 or 1.00101578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00812348 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 45,168,730 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

