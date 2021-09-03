Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up about 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.40. 1,773,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,633. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $288.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.07 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,971 shares of company stock worth $34,666,262. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

