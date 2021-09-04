$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

