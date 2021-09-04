-$0.04 EPS Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Shake Shack reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.68 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

