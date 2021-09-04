-$0.07 EPS Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Conformis reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

CFMS stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.70 million, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth about $17,542,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth about $3,362,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.