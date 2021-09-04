$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of HXL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 306,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,820. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,124,000 after acquiring an additional 166,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after acquiring an additional 402,069 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

