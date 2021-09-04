-$0.10 EPS Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

HLX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 861,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 233,549 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 362,023 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

