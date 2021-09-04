-$0.13 EPS Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 45.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Skillz by 81.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $12.10 on Friday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

