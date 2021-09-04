$0.17 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,140,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

