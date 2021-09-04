$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.
NYSE:ROL opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More: Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.