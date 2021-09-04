$0.31 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

BSET stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. 40,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,273. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

