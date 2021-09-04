$0.31 EPS Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $247.29 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $254.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95.
In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $79,213,607.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
