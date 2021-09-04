$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.38. 205,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,462. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

