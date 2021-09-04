$0.37 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniti Group.
Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.
Shares of UNIT opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 659.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.
About Uniti Group
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
