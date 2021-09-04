$0.38 EPS Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.77. 37,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,790. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

