-$0.46 EPS Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of ALXO opened at $71.97 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,487 shares of company stock worth $8,429,994 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

