$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. 5,049,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,974. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $52.51.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

