$0.53 EPS Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at about $13,855,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

