$0.55 EPS Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 892,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000 in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

