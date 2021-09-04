$0.71 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $39.16. 633,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

