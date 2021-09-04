$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.01. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Bbva USA bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 81,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.