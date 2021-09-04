$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. Quidel reported earnings of $5.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel stock opened at $141.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

