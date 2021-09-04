$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. Quidel reported earnings of $5.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
Quidel stock opened at $141.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70.
Quidel Company Profile
Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.
