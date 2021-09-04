0Chain (ZCN) Trading 12% Higher This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $29.48 million and $169,078.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00061534 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

