0x One Day Trading Volume Hits $140.23 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $140.23 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00120586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00801640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047791 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars.

