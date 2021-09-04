0xcert (ZXC) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $840,664.42 and $93,256.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00121964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00173991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048118 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.