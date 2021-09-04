$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.