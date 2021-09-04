$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core & Main.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

