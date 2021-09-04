$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in iQIYI by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 398,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,724,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQ stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.