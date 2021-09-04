$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

