$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will announce earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

IDA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.09. 133,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $110.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.