$11.94 Million in Sales Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report $11.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $44.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDI. Craig Hallum began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 0.16. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,182,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

